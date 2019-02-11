Haagen-Dazs releases line of alcohol-infused ice creams

Haagen-Dazs has just released a new line of ice cream flavors that are infused with alcohol — just enough to give your dessert a little kick.

The flavors include Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan and Irish Cream Cookie Squares.

There’s even a non-dairy option available: Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee.

However, none of the new options will get you very tipsy: the ice cream flavors all contain less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume, Haagen-Dazs says.