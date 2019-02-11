Trump mocks Klobuchar over ‘bad timing’ of speech: ‘She looked like a snowman’

President Trump on Sunday mocked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for launching her presidential campaign in wintry conditions in Minnesota, tweeting that she “looked like a Snowman.”

“Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” Trump tweeted. “Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!”

Klobuchar announced her candidacy on Sunday in Minneapolis, where scores of supporters stood out in steady snowfall and frigid temperatures.

The three-term senator laid out her vision for the country, which included tackling environmental issues. She vowed to "put forth sweeping legislation to invest in green jobs and infrastructure" if elected president. She also declared that she would direct the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord "on day one" of her administration.