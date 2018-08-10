WATCH: Raucous Parties in the Streets as Pro-Life Advocates Celebrate Major Victory in Argentina

A divisive social debate in Argentina continued this week with the nation’s lawmakers voting down a proposal that would have made abortion legal as an elective procedure.

According to The Associated Press, the narrow 38-31 vote in the country’s Senate came after legislators in the lower house approved a measure that would legalize abortions and President Mauricio Macri, a conservative, said he would sign the bill into law if it reached his desk.

As it stands, abortions are generally legal in Argentina only in the case of rape or risk to the mother’s life.

Demonstrators advocating for the restrictions to remain in place celebrated the victory Thursday as pro-abortion groups vowed to continue pushing for change.

Groups opposed to abortion gathered ahead of this week’s Senate vote at the Metropolitan Cathedral for a “Mass for Life” on Wednesday. – READ MORE

Actress Mila Kunis admits she lives in a progressive Hollywood bubble that is so knee-deep in pro-abortion advocates she doesn’t even know of a pro-life movement, much less pro-lifers.

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Kunis reflected on the mean-spirited prank she pulled on Vice President Mike Pence by donating to abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood in his name without his permission.

Kunis told Maron that her cruel prank was just a joke that some people took personally. “It’s not that big of a deal,” she said on the podcast. “I thought it was a funny joke. I was going to always donate to Planned Parenthood anyway.” Kunis admitted she knew absolutely nothing about the pro-life movement or pro-lifers when she saw that an opposing side donated to pro-life groups in her name.

“So there’s an address that was listed online that’s not necessarily my personal address, but it’s listed as if it’s my personal address,” she said. “So then people started giving donations to the opposing side, which I didn’t even know that there was one. Okay, I don’t want to promote it, whatever it is.”- READ MORE

