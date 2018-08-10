Nevada Pimp Runs for Public Office, Finds His Brothel Shut Down

Officials have yanked a brothel license from Nevada’s most famous legal pimp, who markets himself as an outsider candidate in the mold of Donald Trump as he seeks a state legislative seat and faces increasing anti-prostitution sentiment.

Dennis Hof had failed to apply for a renewal and pay fees for his Love Ranch brothel about an hour’s drive northwest of Las Vegas, officials in southern Nevada’s Nye County said.

The rare, permanent closure of the brothel where former NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015 comes amid an anti-brothel push in Nye and Lyon counties, where Hof owns bordellos. Lyon County has a ballot measure going before voters that would make prostitution illegal.

After Nye County voted not to renew Hof’s brothel and liquor licenses, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly went to Love Ranch to close the business. But Hof called her and said he would not allow deputies on his premises, according to a sheriff’s statement Wednesday.

The flamboyant pimp, who starred in the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse,” upset local politics earlier this year when he ousted a three-term Republican state lawmaker in a primary for the state Assembly.

Hof billed himself as “The Trump of Pahrump,” the city where he’s now based, and has been shunned by the state’s establishment Republicans, including Gov. Brian Sandoval, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General and gubernatorial hopeful Adam Laxalt. – READ MORE

