Melania Trump’s parents become US citizens

First lady Melania Trump’s parents officially became U.S. citizens on Thursday.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs took the citizenship oath on August 9, their lawyer, Michael Wildes, confirmed to Fox News.

The Knavs had been living in the U.S. as lawful permanent residents.

The couple was escorted to and from the Manhattan ceremony by Homeland Security police. – READ MORE

Trump said of the first lady, “The great first lady — she has been so caring, so loving, so good to people. And they — you know, I was in Ohio the other night, and there were so many signs: ‘We love our first lady. We love our first lady.’”

Trump then said, “Melania, please, stand.” The room burst into applause.

Melania addressed the group briefly saying, “Welcome to Bedminster. It’s great to have you here. And we’re looking for a great discussion tonight. And I just want to thank the president for doing an incredible job and for all of your help. Thank you very much.”

Trump said, “Thank you, honey. Thank you.”

Later in the night, Trump addressed one of the female CEOs in the room, saying, “I’m going to ask a very powerful woman — she’s always at the top of the “Most Powerful Women in the World” — and, no, Melania, I’m not talking about you.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1