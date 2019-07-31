WATCH: Rat Runs Through Live Shot During Story on Trump’s Baltimore Tweets

A rat was spotted scurrying through a Baltimore reporter’s live shot as she reported on President Donald Trump’s tweets about the Democrat-controlled city’s growing rat infestation problem.

On Monday, FOX45 Maxine Streicher was reporting from west Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, where residents conceded that President Trump’s remarks about the city’s worsening conditions.

A rat runs through a FOX45 Baltimore Reporter’s live shot during a story on President Trump’s tweet Baltimore is rat infestedhttps://t.co/s60inZ6TtK pic.twitter.com/R4LFxsPWeK — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) July 29, 2019

“We spoke with a lot of people today who call Sandtown home and are deeply offended by the president’s comments, but they will be the first to tell you that, yes, this area has its fair share of problems, and continues to struggle with crime and poverty,” Streicher reported.

The report featured Sandtown resident Darriel Harris, who acknowledged it's true that the area — and other parts of Rep. Elijah Cummings' (D-MD) 7th congressional district — is plagued by issues.


