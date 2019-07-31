Black pastor bucks media narrative, defends President Trump from charges of racism: ‘He attacks anybody’

Amid renewed accusations that President Donald Trump is racist, a black pastor is speaking out against the media narrative.

The Rev. Bill Owens, who met with Trump alongside 19 other inner-city ministry leaders on Monday, told reporters after the meeting what he thought about the president.

“I find that hard to believe” that Trump is racist, Pastor Bill Owens tells us outside WH after meeting with Trump.



Owens, 80, said he suffered from racism in his life, “so I know it when i see it.”



He learned of WH invitation last Wednesday, he says. 20 pastors in mtg. pic.twitter.com/vMfGi8KpqK — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 29, 2019

Later, while speaking with CNN host Don Lemon, Owens continued to defend Trump from charges of racism.

When Lemon asked how Trump’s attacks are not racist, Owens contended Trump cannot be racist because he attacks people of all colors.

“I find President Trump leader of all colors. He attacks who he will. He’s his own man,” Owens said. “I can’t dictate what he should or should not do. But he does not just attack black people. He attacks anybody. And you know it.” – READ MORE

