‘America Better Wake up to This’: Lawyer Calls on Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Violent Antifa Protests (VIDEO)

When it comes to Antifa protests, Republican National Lawyers Association Vice President Harmeet Dhillon is calling on law enforcement to step up to the plate.

Harmeet is the attorney for conservative journalist Andy Ngo, who was attackedlocal Antifa members in Portland, Oregon while covering a protest between the group and white supremacist Proud Boys group in late June, as IJR Red previously noted. He was reportedly hit was a milkshake that contained a concrete mixture, and was beaten — suffering a brain bleed from the attack.

The attack on Ngo resulted in people questioning where the police were during the violence and called into question Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s (D-Ore.) inaction against Antifa. As IJR Red also reported, the mayor recently claimed he “wasn’t even in the United States” during the protest but was “with my family in Ecuador on a wildlife tour.”

Appearing on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Dhillon said what was “fortunate” about the attack on her client is that it “brought attention to a movement … that’s been growing in America for several years, and most Americans don’t know about it.” She added that Americans “better know about it because these people are organizing, recruiting, and planning to disrupt our elections in 2020.” – READ MORE