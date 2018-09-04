WATCH: Rapper Releases New Music Video Mocking Kanye West While He’s Wearing a MAGA Hat

Rapper Childish Gambino (also known as actor Donald Glover) created another highly political music video, this time targeting Kanye West for supporting President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, Glover created a controversial music video about race relations and gun violence for his song “This Is America.” The shocking video left people wondering about the true meaning of it.

Although there was some debate about the meaning of the video for “This Is America,” it’s pretty clear what point he was trying to get across in his latest video.

His new song, “Feels Like Summer,” depicts many members of the rap community, including Glover himself, as cartoons. At one point in the video, Glover shows a cartoon of West crying while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. – READ MORE

Rapper Kanye West continued his vocal support for President Trump in a recent radio interview and also said that he would consider running for office in 2024.

Speaking with Power 92.3 FM in Chicago, West said that he is seriously considering running for the presidency.

“Yes. It 100 percent could happen. 2024,” he said.

The superstar rapper added that he wouldn’t “try” to run for president, and that if he decides to do so “it will be done.”- READ MORE