Grandfather stabbed to death after asking man to stop doing drugs in front of kids, police say

A Michigan man died in a brutal attack seen by friends and family while at a park for his granddaughter’s first birthday party, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police the grandfather approached a man sitting on a bench at Grant Park in Utica on Saturday and asked him to stop doing drugs in front of the children, WXYZ reported.

The suspect then stood up and allegedly stabbed the grandfather at least 15 times.

“He was enraged, he seemed like he had the strength of the Tasmanian devil,” Amanda Pasho, who lives across from the park, told Macomb Daily. “My heart goes out to the family of that poor man. I can’t believe this happened in front of them.” – READ MORE