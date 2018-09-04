Protester yells ‘Shame on you!’ at DC Cardinal during Sunday Mass

A protester shouted “shame on you” at the archbishop of Washington during Sunday Mass as the Cardinal spoke about the sexual abuse scandal that has enveloped the Catholic Church.

A man who said he is Catholic but is not a member of the D.C. church shouted at Cardinal Donald Wuerl and walked out of the service, ABC News reported. Another woman reportedly turned her back on the Cardinal during his remarks.

“Yes, my brothers and sisters, shame,” Wuerl said during the service following the brief interruption. “I wish I could redo everything over these 30 years as a bishop and each time get it always right.”

Wuerl has faced scrutiny and calls for him to resign following a sex abuse scandal when a Pennsylvania grand jury report alleged that more than 300 Catholic priests in the state committed more than 1,000 total instances of sexual abuse. – READ MORE

An Embattled Pope Francis On Monday Recommended Silence And Prayer To Counter Those Who “only Seek Scandal,” Division And Destruction In What Appeared To Be An Indirect Response To Allegations That He Had Covered Up For A U.s. Cardinal Embroiled In Sex Abuse Scandals.

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former papal envoy in Washington, stunned the faithful last month by claiming Francis allegedly lifted unconfirmed Vatican sanctions against disgraced U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick and demanding that the pope resign.

“With people lacking good will, with people who only seek scandal, who seek only division, who seek only destruction, even within the family — silence, prayer” is the path to take, Francis said in his homily during morning Mass at the Vatican hotel where he lives.

Hours after Vigano made the claim in a statement given to conservative Catholic news media, Francis had told journalists seeking his response that he “won’t say a word” about the claims by the disgruntled former diplomat.

In his homily Monday, Francis indicated he takes his cue from God on whether to speak out or not about Vigano’s allegations. “May the Lord give us the grace to discern when we should speak and when we should stay silent,” Francis said. “This applies to every part of life: to work, at home, in society.” – READ MORE