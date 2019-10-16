Beto Promises ‘Other Consequences’ for Those Who Don’t Turn In Guns (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke promised “other consequences” for Americans who choose not to turn in their firearms under his gun confiscation plan.

O’Rourke was pressed by CNN debate moderator Anderson Cooper on how he planned to “take away weapons from people who do not want to give them up.” He hinted at “other consequences” for individuals unwilling to voluntarily turn their weapons in

“If someone does not turn in an AR-15, or an AK-47, one of these weapons of war, or brings it out in public and brandishes it in an attempt to intimidate—as we saw in Kent State recently—then that weapon will be taken from them,” Beto said. “If they persist, there will be other consequences from law enforcement.” – READ MORE