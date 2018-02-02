WATCH: Rand Paul Shined A Spotlight On A Potential Problem When Stephen Colbert Asked Him About The Russia Investigation

Sen. Rand Paul said he believes there is a potential problem with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Wednesday night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Colbert asked Paul if he thinks the four-page FISA memo, which alleges top officials in the FBI and Department of Justice misled a federal surveillance court in order to obtain a spy warrant against Trump campaign members, should be released to the public. Paul said he was concerned with Mueller’s investigation and that everyone can be monitored by the government at anytime.

“I’m concerned. My biggest concern is over something that Madison said at the beginning of our country, he said that ‘men are not angels’ and that’s why we need more oversight of government,” Paul told Colbert. “Our intelligence community has the authority to listen to every phone call. Everyone’s phone calls could be listened to if they wanted to. Everyone in your e-mails can be tracked.” – READ MORE

You can read it here. A full copy of the report is also embedded below.

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

House Intel memo key point: The FBI’s Andrew McCabe confirmed to the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. Story posting soon. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2018

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018