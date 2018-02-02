Nobody Knows How Many Obama-Era Presidential Records Are Missing

That did not take long. Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz has forensic tools that FBI senior executives did not bother to use before incorrectly claiming that five months’ worth of text messages between bureau lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok somehow evaporated into thin digital air.

Here’s another issue: Should anyone have confidence that all official presidential records created or received during the historic tenure of Barack H. Obama in the Oval Office are actually stored securely and fully preserved, pending completion of the Obama Presidential Library, which at present remains stuck in planning stages?

The National Archivist, an Obama-appointed holdover named David S. Ferriero who was appointed Nov. 6, 2009, has his work cut out for him. There are already dozens of serious questions swirling about missing Obama records, so endless controversies loom.

How many senior people in the Obama White House used personal or alias email accounts or private servers, as did former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her inner circle? At least one member of Obama’s cabinet — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lisa Jackson — used the fake name “Richard Windsor” in hundreds of emails while conducting official government business.

Is it plausible that Lois Lerner and her IRS emails actually vanished, that so few emails from Clinton’s years at Foggy Bottom intersected with Clinton Foundation matters, or that no emails concerning these and related subjects ended up in the Obama White House? – READ MORE

Chicagoans in droves are venting their displeasure with former President Barack Obama’s planned library, calling it an “ugly waste of taxpayer resources” and a “dangerous precedent” for the preservation of historic public parklands.

Recent letters to the editor published in the Chicago Tribune overwhelmingly have panned the Obama Presidential Center, which will consume nearly 20 acres from historic Jackson Park and cost taxpayers $100 million in renovations to the surrounding area.

In a letter published Jan. 26, John Deal of Dolton, Illinois, called the egg-shaped main tower and surrounding buildings “garish monstrosities that ruin the esthetics of the surrounding parkland stolen from the taxpaying public.”

“Does anyone else think the artist’s rendering of the proposed Obama Presidential Center campus is ugly?” Mr. Deal asked. – READ MORE

President Obama always had the support of the environmental movement — until he tried to construct his lavish presidential center on sensitive parkland in Chicago’s South Side.

Now, local community activists have filed a lawsuit demanding answers about the Barack Obama Presidential Center’s “impact on the environment and character of historic Jackson Park.”

“Like the public generally, we find the Obama Foundation and City of Chicago not forthcoming,” Gabriel Piemonte and Janet Geovanis, two members of the Coalition to Save Jackson Park, wrote Wednesday in a Hyde Park Herald letter to the editor. “This is a massive development involving public land, and we have been kept in the dark about too many details.”

The coalition, which filed the Freedom of Information Act complaint on Jan. 16, accused the “wealthy Obama Foundation and the city officials it works with” of refusing “to engage with citizens whose housing, schools, and parks will be forever altered” by the library’s construction.

The group’s FOIA request, filed Nov. 3, sought information on a host of environmental impact issues, including “potential flooding and run-off,” “avian-migration and nesting issues,” and “impact on local microclimate and temperatures in Jackson Park.” – READ MORE