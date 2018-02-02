True Pundit

Clueless Comey Blasts Intel Committee For Uncovering Numerous FBI Crimes With His Fingerprints

Comey tweeted Friday afternoon: “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

James Comey keeps Tweeting like a man with an immunity deal.

Or he could be channeling his inner WWE villain.

Whatever the genesis, he’s getting his tall ass kicked all over Twitter with his poor man’s Norman Rockwell literary shtick.

We haven’t seen this type of vicious public reviews for the FBI since the late Joan Rivers panned J. Edgar Hoover’s dress collection on E! TV’s Fashion Police.

