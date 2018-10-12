GRAHAM: ‘GOING LOW IS A STEP UP’ FOR THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

MacCallum began the conversation by showing the clip of Hillary Clinton saying there’s no room for civility in politics, which originally aired during a CNN interview on Tuesday.

He continued, “So, you know, Michelle Obama said ‘when they go low, we go high.’ Here’s my view of the Democratic Party regarding Kavanaugh — going low is a step up for you. You are in the gutter in terms of the Democratic Party’s approach to Kavanaugh.”

MacCallum then aired the clip of former Attorney General Eric Holder saying, "When they go low, we kick them," a reference to Michelle Obama's famous line.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday that Democrats need to be as tough as Republicans to win more elections.

“Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Mr. Holder’s comments came as he was speaking at an event to promote Stacy Abrams, the Democrat nominee for Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

Mr. Holder stressed that this New Democratic Party is “proud as hell” and has to be willing to fight.

"The reality is if we don't win, people that are less committed, less idealistic, less imbued with the values that make this nation really great will run this country," Mr. Holder said.