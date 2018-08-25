WATCH: Rand Paul Fires At Republicans For Blocking His Amendment To Defund Planned Parenthood

Senator Rand Paul’s recently introduced amendment that would defund Planned Parenthood in the Senate appropriations package for Defense, Health, Human Services, and Education is being blocked by Republicans, he claims.

“Planned Parenthood ends the lives of 320,000 babies each year,” Paul said on the Senate floor Thursday. “That’s about 900 babies every day. Planned Parenthood receives over $400,000,000 of taxpayer money.”

My amendment would end funding to Planned Parenthood, but it is being blocked by… Republicans. pic.twitter.com/7pSE5OgOlV — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 23, 2018

Big-spending Republicans fear that blocking funding for Planned Parenthood would derail their plans to greatly expand the welfare-warfare state. pic.twitter.com/ddKN6RjjgX — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 23, 2018

“The government with a wink and a nod tells us that Planned Parenthood doesn’t spend the money on abortions, but everybody knows that the taxpayers really are cross-subsidizing Planned Parenthood’s abortions bills,” he added.- READ MORE

In a statement last Friday, Sen. Paul called on Congress to halt the scourge of taxpayer-funded abortions, reminding the GOP to stick to their pro-life values.

“One of the top priorities for a Republican Congress that professes pro-life values on the campaign trail should be to stop taxpayer funding for abortion providers,” said Paul. “This is our chance to turn our words into action, stand up for the sanctity of life, and speak out for the most innocent among us that have no voice.”

Planned Parenthood receives over half a billion dollars in taxpayer dollars. They perform roughly 321,384 abortions a year, according to LifeNews.

The amendment will likely go nowhere, as it has become precedent now for the GOP to pass appropriations bills that violate their promises. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), who heads the Senate Appropriations Committee, has already stated the bill will go to a vote without any “poison pills” that could cause a Democratic filibuster.- READ MORE