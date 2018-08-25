Ocasio-Cortez claims solidarity with cab drivers — while campaign buys rides from Uber, other ‘alternatives,’ FEC data show

New York Socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once blamed ride-sharing giant Uber for leading a yellow cab driver to suicide. Her campaign then took $4,000 worth of Uber rides.

But Ocasio-Cortez, who rose to prominence after defeating top Democrat Joe Crowley in the party’s U.S. House primary in June, is no fan of Uber, if you read her statements on social media.

She frequently criticized the ride-hailing company for what she sees as underpaying its drivers, decrying their pay as “exploitation” if they don’t get at least $15 an hour, the so-called living wage.

NYC's fourth driver suicide. Yellow cab drivers are in financial ruin due to the unregulated expansion of Uber. What was a living wage job now pays under minimum. We need:

– to call Uber drivers what they are: EMPLOYEES, not contractors

– Fed jobs guarantee

– Prep for automation https://t.co/FjfapJV2ni — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) March 21, 2018

She directly blamed the company for the suicide death of Doug Schifter, a driver in his 60s, who killed himself with a shotgun amid financial difficulties caused by flooding the streets of New York with alternative and cheaper options of taxis, as detailed in a lengthy Facebook post.

"NYC's fourth driver suicide. Yellow cab drivers are in financial ruin due to the unregulated expansion of Uber. What was a living wage job now pays under minimum," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

A media darling of the far left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fast becoming an uninformed joke to the more observant — a dingbat who is nothing more than spin.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York’s 14th Congressional District, wrote a tweet that was equal parts ignorance and self-congratulation in which she defended her membership in the group Abolish ICE, which wants to do away with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Responding to criticism that getting rid of ICE would get rid of the agency that just made headlines for deporting a suspected Nazi war criminal living in the United States illegally, Ocasio-Cortez trafficked in blanket generalizations and an implied celebration of her own “bravery.”

She tweeted that ICE “incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity.”

She segued into her “courage” by tweeting that “I have no problem saying white supremacy has no place in this country,” and stated that “It’s the GOP that struggles to say that.”

#AbolishICE means not having an agency that incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity. It does not mean abolish deportation. Also, I have no problem saying white supremacy has no place in this country. It’s the GOP that struggles to say that. https://t.co/7gbXezIhu5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 21, 2018

Of course, she offered no evidence to prove anything about sexual assaults — not even a link to an actual news article, for instance.