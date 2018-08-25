Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts Has an Anchor Baby

The Illegal Alien Accused Of Murdering 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts And Leaving Her Body In An Iowa Cornfield Has A U.s.-born Child.

This week, law enforcement announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

Police have previously noted that Bahena-Rivera has been living in the U.S. illegally for the past four to seven years. A new report reveals that the illegal alien has a U.S.-born child with one of Tibbetts’ former high school classmates.

The children born to illegal aliens are often referred to as “anchor babies,” as they are able to eventually bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. and are given birthright citizenship. Every two new immigrants to the U.S. brings an estimated seven foreign relatives with them. Anchor babies also allow illegal aliens to permanently stay in the U.S. as they can claim that they have American citizen children. – READ MORE

Federal Immigration Officials Confirmed To Breitbart News On Wednesday That They Have “no Records” Of 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena-rivera, The Man Accused Of Murdering 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts.

Bahena-Rivera, from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

Bahena-Rivera’s attorney is now seeking a gag order to prevent the government from referring to the accused killer as an “illegal alien” or “illegal immigrant,” claiming he has legal status to be in the U.S.

In a statement to Breitbart News, though, officials with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency said a search of federal records reveals that Bahena-Rivera does not have a lawful immigration status in the country, indicating that he is, in fact, an illegal alien. – READ MORE