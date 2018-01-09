WATCH: Rand Paul Speaks out on Attack by Neighbor, Says Injuries He Suffered Left Him in a ‘Living Hell’

Appearing on CBS’s “Face The Nation” with host John Dickerson on Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) described his painful recovery from the attack by his Democratic neighbor as a “living hell.” Law enforcement officials arrested and charged Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, for the attack in which he allegedly ran up and tackled Paul from behind.

“It was sort of, I guess, a living hell for the first four or five weeks,” Paul said. “Couldn’t get out of bed without assistance. Six broken ribs, damage to my lungs. Two bouts of pneumonia. It was really a tough go of it, but each day I feel a little bit better. This last month, I’ve been doing better.”

Dickerson then asked Paul if he has discussed with his colleagues how politics has become uglier in recent years. Paul was one of the Republicans that was attacked last summer during a baseball practice by Democrat activist-turned-terrorist James Hodgkinson, who attempted to murder the group of Republican lawmakers. – READ MORE

