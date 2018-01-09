Stephen Miller and CNN’s Tapper face off in off-camera dispute: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’

Newly reported quotes show that a heated segment between CNN’s Jake Tapper and White House adviser Stephen Miller continued off-camera on Sunday, with Tapper telling Miller, “Don’t act so offended.”

CBS News producer Arden Farhi obtained the back-and-forth, which occurred just after Tapper abruptly ended the interview by stating Miller had “wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

Here’s a transcript of at least part of the not-seen-on-TV conversation between Stephen Miller and @jaketapper during the commercial break that followed the @CNNSotu interview… pic.twitter.com/NhBFrEeesA — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) January 8, 2018

“Jake, what I care about is having three minutes to tell the truth about the president of the United States,” Miller said to Tapper after “State of the Union” cut to commercial.

“You had plenty of time,” Tapper said. “I let you give like a three-minute filibuster at the very top.”

“You gave me two minutes,” Miller shot back, later adding, “You should be ashamed of yourself. Honestly.” – READ MORE

