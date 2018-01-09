MSNBC star Mika Brzezinski’s jet-setting friends are ’embarrassed’ to be from America (VIDEO)

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said her jet-setting friends are embarrassed to be Americans while discussing if there was any reason for optimism in the Trump era on Monday.

“I had some friends that went to Paris over the holiday… and they said they were just viscerally embarrassed to be American,” Brzezinski said.

The MSNBC star’s co-host and fiancé, Joe Scarborough, perhaps realizing she wasn’t speaking to the average American, tried to intervene with a joke, asking, and “Paris, Texas right?”

“Paris, France,” she responded. “They said it was the first time that it was sort of chilling.”

Brzezinski said her friends “didn’t even want to share” that they were on vacation from the United States. – READ MORE

