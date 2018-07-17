WATCH: Putin Gives Trump Soccer Ball – Trump Throws It To Melania, Says He’ll Give It To Barron

The two world leaders faced a number of tough, straightforward questions about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The tense exchanges were punctuated by a few short moments of humor between the two leaders.

One of those had to do with Putin delivering a soccer ball to Trump after the president complimented Russia’s hosting of the just-concluded 2018 World Cup.

Through an interpreter, Putin said, “Speaking about having the ball in our court in Syria, President Trump has just mentioned that we’ve successfully concluded the World Football Cup,” Putin said, “Speaking of football, actually, Mr. President, I will give the ball to you and now. The ball is in your court. All the more, the United States will host the World Cup in 2026.”- READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump looked stunning while she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

Her yellow jacket made her stand out among a crowd of black and blue, and her yellow heels also made her stand noticeably taller than Putin. – READ MORE

