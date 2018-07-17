Activist raises funds to bring ‘Trump baby balloon’ to US, hopes to fly at NJ golf club

A local activist hopes to bring the ‘Baby Trump blimp’—a giant balloon characterizing President Trump as a screaming orange baby—to the president’s New Jersey golf club.

The balloon made waves outside the Houses of Parliament in London last week as President Trump visited U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

Didier Jimenez-Casto, an activist from Hillsborough, New Jersey, has banded together with local organizers in an effort to have the balloon shipped to the U.S.

The “Fund To Bring Baby Trump To America” raised nearly $6,200 as of Monday morning, more than its original $4,500 goal. Jimenez-Castro hopes to fly the balloon at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The activist expects to receive the 20-foot tall balloon by mid-August.– READ MORE

Following a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, earlier in the week, President Donald Trump traveled to the United Kingdom on Thursday and Friday to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and hold tea time with Queen Elizabeth II at the royal palace.

If you’ve followed the mainstream media or social media then you are probably aware that the anti-Trump left planned to stage a massive protest in London in opposition to the president’s visit.

That protest was hyped by the anti-Trump media in part over their gleeful expectations of seeing a massive anti-Trump balloon fly over top of the protest. That balloon was known as the “Trump Baby Blimp” — it looks like a fat, orange Trump-like baby wearing a diaper — and its owners received permission from London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office to appear at the protest.

But according to The Daily Caller, the anti-Trump balloon turned out to pretty much be a bust, far less than it had been expected to be and little more than a failed joke.

BREAKING – The #TrumpBabyBlimp has taken to the skies. Only a few meters, but it's airborne pic.twitter.com/8eZWxJk968 — Mark White (@skymarkwhite) July 13, 2018

sort of the perfect expectations v. reality metaphor for #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/LIb7WFWHsM — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 13, 2018

The London skyline dominated by the giant #TrumpBabyBlimp pic.twitter.com/P0j1npmo6o — Ian Bond (@IanBondLaw) July 13, 2018

Nevertheless, Reuters proudly reported on the launch of the anti-Trump balloon among roughly 1,000 protesters near Parliament Square and shared quotes from a number of anti-Trump Londoners who were demonstrating against the president’s visit to their nation and city. – READ MORE

