UH-OH: Government Agents Transporting Dangerous Nuclear Materials Leave Them In Car. Now They’re Gone.

A new report reveals that in March 2017, two security experts from the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory entrusted with transporting sensitive nuclear materials from San Antonio, Texas back to Idaho, stopped at a hotel and left the materials in the car while they grabbed some sleep.

The materials were stolen.

Those materials, including radiation detectors as well as a plastic-covered disk of plutonium, which can fuel nuclear weapons, and another disk of cesium, a highly radioactive isotope that could be part of a “dirty” radioactive bomb, were brought from Idaho to San Antonio in order to calibrate the nuclear materials the agents were bringing back to Idaho.

The Marriott hotel just off Highway 410 where the agents left their Ford Expedition, was in a high-crime neighborhood; according to San Antonio police statistics, there were 87 thefts at the Marriott hotel or its parking lot in 2016 and 2017. When the agents returned to the vehicle the next morning, one window had been shattered and the valises holding these sensors and nuclear materials were no longer there.- READ MORE

President Donald Trump voiced confidence Monday that North Korea’s leader would “honor” his commitment to denuclearize, despite Pyongyang’s accusation that the U.S. is making “gangster-like” demands in negotiations.

It was Trump’s first public response since North Korea gave an angry send-off over the weekend to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he visited the authoritarian nation amid growing skepticism that the North intends to give up its nukes.

Pompeo was seeking progress on the joint statement issued by Trump and Kim at their historic summit in Singapore in June.

Pompeo characterized his talks with North Korean officials as productive, but the North’s foreign ministry blasted the discussions, saying the visit — the third by the top U.S. diplomat since April — had been “regrettable.”

Trump responded to that setback with a tweet: “I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!”

The U.S. and North Korea have actually yet to reach any agreement on the terms under which the North would relinquish its weapons programs, beyond the North’s commitment at the summit “to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” – READ MORE

