WATCH: Protester lays face-down in Seattle street to block path of bicycle cops — and one officer just rolls right over his head

Police departments in numerous cities across America contended with rioting Wednesday night on the heels of a grand jury decision indicting only one Louisville officer in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor — and the officer wasn’t charged with Taylor’s death. And two Louisville officers were shot amid rioting there.

Antifa militant in Seattle laid down in the street to stop the police from moving in on bicycles. Once officer uses him as a speedbump. pic.twitter.com/xeACm3MP90 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Seattle — a hotbed of rioting and protesting all summer — was certainly no exception Wednesday night as at least 13 people were arrested amid street violence. In fact, video caught a rioter smashing a cop in the back of the head with a baseball bat. Fortunately the officer was wearing a helmet and seems to have escaped serious injury.

But another clip out of Seattle — also showing what appears to be total disregard for a human head — is gaining attention as well. However, the roles were reversed in this case. – READ MORE

