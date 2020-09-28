WATCH: Protester lays face-down in Seattle street to block path of bicycle cops — and one officer just rolls right over his head

Police departments in numerous cities across America contended with rioting Wednesday night on the heels of a grand jury decision indicting only one Louisville officer in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor — and the officer wasn’t charged with Taylor’s death. And two Louisville officers were shot amid rioting there.

Seattle — a hotbed of rioting and protesting all summer — was certainly no exception Wednesday night as at least 13 people were arrested amid street violence. In fact, video caught a rioter smashing a cop in the back of the head with a baseball bat. Fortunately the officer was wearing a helmet and seems to have escaped serious injury.

But another clip out of Seattle — also showing what appears to be total disregard for a human head — is gaining attention as well. However, the roles were reversed in this case. – READ MORE

