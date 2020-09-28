Video shows creepy robot dog patrolling the streets at night in Canada

robot dog patrolling a street at night freaked out Twitter.

The mechanical canine, named Spot by maker Boston Dynamics, got the attention of @bloodtear with his weird walk down a sidewalk in northern Ontario, Canada.

The Canadian user posted a video of the pooch on the prowl: Guys! Look who I saw out on da street!!”

guys look who i saw out on da street!!!:) pic.twitter.com/rPczxbWAkL — ✨ nathan moved accounts (@bIoodtear) September 25, 2020

The hardwired hound, which can run, jump and open locked doors, sells for $75,000. Right now, Spot is patrolling a farm in New Zealand and a handful of others are enforcing social distancing in Singapore and other tourist hot spots. – READ MORE

