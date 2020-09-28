County Sheriff Won’t Help Portland Police, Citing Mayor’s Tear Gas Ban

The Multnomah County sheriff declined the Portland Police Bureau’s request for backup at a planned demonstration on Saturday, citing the city’s strict regulations on crowd control methods.

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler (D.) banned the use of tear gas earlier this month as violent nightly demonstrations—which led the mayor himself to move out of his condominium—reached their 100th straight night. County sheriff Mike Reese told the Portland Police Bureau that he would not send his team to assist local police under the mayor’s orders, which leave “no sound tactical options” to disperse violent crowds.

“If officers have to use high levels of physical force to protect the safety of the participants, it may lead to substantial injuries and may not be effective in achieving the desired outcome,” Reese said in an email to the Portland Police Bureau. – READ MORE

