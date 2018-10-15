    True Pundit

    WATCH: Protester at Cowboys Game Urges Fans to ‘Vote Republican’

    Posted on
    A protester got past Cowboys security during the national anthem at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday. The protester held a sign urging fans to “vote Republican” and “stop abortion.”

    “The fan jumped up on the platform above the suites in the west side end zone and held up a sign urging people to vote Republican in next month’s election,” the Star-Telegramreported.

    The Star-Telegram also reported, “The man was able to walk up and down the platform for most of the anthem before stadium security finally forced him back into the stands. As the man walked up the aisle another fan took the sign and tore it up.”- READ MORE

