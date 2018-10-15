Trump praises McConnell: He ‘stared down the angry left-wing mob’ to get Kavanaugh confirmed

President Trump praised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) during a campaign rally late Saturday, calling him “Kentucky tough” in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“There’s nobody tougher. There’s nobody smarter. He refused to cave to the radical Democrats’ shameful campaign of personal and political destruction,” Trump said at a campaign event at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky., according to The Associated Press.

“He stared down the angry left-wing mob,” Trump added, according to the AP. “He never blinked and he never looked back and he got us a man who will be one of our great, great Supreme Court justices.”

Kavanaugh heard his first case last week after a brutal confirmation battle during which three women accused him of sexual misconduct.