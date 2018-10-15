Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz trespassed at high school months before massacre, teacher says

Months before a February attack that left 17 dead at a high school in Parkland, Fla., suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz trespassed on campus grounds and mingled with students, newly released witness statements allege.

Computer science teacher Sandra Rennie told investigators that she saw Cruz wearing a hoodie and backpack on the first day of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in August 2017, South Florida’s Sun Sentinel reported.

Cruz had been kicked out the school a year before.

“I was like, ‘Oh, Nik, you’re back,’ and he’s like: ‘Yeah I’m back,’ and I was like, OK, well good to have you back,” Rennie said.

She said she wasn’t alarmed when Cruz told her he was a student again, but still alerted an administrator, who escorted Cruz off school grounds. – READ MORE