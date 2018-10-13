Michael Avenatti Fundraises For Beto O’Rourke, Half Of The Donations Go To Himself

On Wednesday, Michael Avenatti shared a link to encourage his followers to “chip in for Beto now,” which directed to a donation website. But there is one interesting aspect of Avenatti’s generosity: half of the funds go to his own “Fight PAC.”

A note before the suggested dollar amount points out that contributions “will be divided evenly between Beto O’Rourke and The Fight PAC.”

According to Buzzfeed, Avenatti launched Fight PAC in August to support Democratic candidates with “the size and the presence to really fight back and advocate from a position of strength as opposed to weakness.” He also said the PAC will serve as a vessel for his own politically-related travel.- READ MORE