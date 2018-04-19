WATCH: Professor shouts ‘f*** your life!’ at conservative student during class; college is investigating

A New Jersey college professor shouted “f*** your life!” at a politically conservative student during a class last week — an incident that was caught on cellphone video — and now Brookdale Community College in Lincroft is investigating, NJ.com reported.

Professor Howard Finkelstein got upset with his student, Christopher Lyle, during a sociology class discussion last Wednesday, shouted “f*** your life!” at Lyle and pounded his hand on a table, the outlet reported.

Lyle told NJ.com he had insisted in class that men and women can be victims of sexual harassment, and then Finkelstein’s outburst followed. Lyle — who identifies as conservative — added to the outlet that it was one of many times he and the professor disagreed this semester.

“I am being discriminated against at my school because of my beliefs,” Lyle, 23, told NJ.com. “It’s a shame.”

Lyle added to the outlet that a college official pulled him out of another class the day after Finkelstein’s outburst and said he knows Lyle is a gun owner and wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to hurt anyone.

Lyle chalked up the second incident as more discrimination against him, NJ.com reported. – READ MORE

