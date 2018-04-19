Starbucks’ Schultz Throws Employee Under The Bus, Then Personally Drives Bus Over Her

As part of the company’s increasingly hysterical response to the PR crisis from the viral video of two black men being arrested in a store in Philly, Starbucks’ executive chairman Howard Schultz appeared on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday and promptly threw the employee who made the call to police under the bus.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the reason that they (police) were called was because they were African American,” Schultz told host Gayle King Wednesday. “That’s not who Starbucks is.”

The store manager who called the police, Holly — who one frequent patron of the Philly store told The Daily Wire is “an SJW feminist of the highest order” who has never shown any signs of being a “racist” — has since left the company.

Though he declared definitively that the former manager’s actions were motivated by racism, Schultz noted that Holly said she was “interested” in sitting down with the two men, which the executive said offered a chance for some much-needed “reconciliation” after the “reprehensible” series of actions.

“I’m embarrassed, ashamed,” he told King. “I think what occurred was reprehensible at every single level. I think I take it very personally, as everyone in our company does, and we’re committed to making it right.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1