Embattled Missouri governor won’t step down amid growing pressure

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) on Tuesday refused to resign amid allegations he coerced a woman into sex and then blackmailed her, despite top state Republican lawmakers urging him to step down.

“I will not be resigning the Governor’s office. In three weeks, this matter will go to a court of law—where it belongs and where the facts will prove my innocence,” Greitens tweeted.

“Until then, I will do what the people of Missouri sent me here to do: to serve them and work hard on their behalf,” he added.

I will not be resigning the Governor’s office. In three weeks, this matter will go to a court of law—where it belongs and where the facts will prove my innocence. Until then, I will do what the people of Missouri sent me here to do: to serve them and work hard on their behalf. — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) April 18, 2018

Greitens has been under growing pressure to resign since the Missouri House of Representatives released a report last week detailing allegations that he coerced a woman into sex and then blackmailed her with a photo he took without her consent. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1