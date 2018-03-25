True Pundit

WATCH: Pro-Second Amendment Parkland Survivor Slams Time Magazine for Only Featuring One Side of Argument

“In the march itself, the march’s website, they listed how they want to ban AR-15s, and I don’t agree with that,” he said. “[…] The issue isn’t law-abiding citizens having a weapon. It’s the agencies not … [making] sure that people who are criminals shouldn’t be able to acquire a weapon.”

Kashuv said he doesn’t “fall into the category of gun control,” which is likely why he was not included on the Time magazine cover, which featured his classmates who are pushing for gun reform. – READ MORE

He knows why he wasn't included.
