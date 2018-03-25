‘It’s an Absolute Lie’: RNC Chair Calls Out Dems for Using DACA as a ‘Wedge Issue’ (VIDEO)

Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, blamed Democrats for failing to fix DACA and backed up President Donald Trump’s criticism of the politicization of the issue.

Appearing on Fox News on Friday, McDaniel slammed congressional Democrats for what she says is an abandonment of the DACA issue in the government funding bill passed by Congress Friday morning.

“Democrats don’t want to deal with the president on this because they want to use it as a wedge issue going into the 2018 midterms,” McDaniel said. “They’re abandoning the DACA recipients and the president is absolutely right to point this out because it’s an absolute lie on behalf of Democrat leadership that they care about the DACA recipients more than they care about this next election.”- READ MORE

