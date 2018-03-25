Politics TV
WATCH: Parkland Student Says NRA Wants Arming Teachers to Lead to Arming Mickey Mouse at Disney
On Saturday, Wind illustrated the slippery slope he feels arming teachers would turn into, saying:
“If teachers start packing heat, are they going to arm our pastors, ministers, and rabbis? Are they going to arm the guy scanning tickets at the movie theater? Are they going to arm the person wearing the Mickey Mouse costume at Disney?”
He added that the NRA wants all of the people he mentioned to be armed and that the event attendees “will not stand for it.”
“We would not need metal detectors and clear backpacks and more weapons in our streets if there weren’t weapons of war in the hands of civilians,” he declared. – READ MORE
IJR - Independent Journal Review