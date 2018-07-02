Politics TV
WATCH: President Trump Crashes Another New Jersey Wedding, Delights Excited Crowd
Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz’s wedding at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster Township, New Jersey received a surprise guest on Friday in the form of none other than the president of the United States.
President Trump, who has made a habit out of popping in on occasional summer weddings taking place on his properties, “crashed” Papa and Buchholtz’s wedding and reportedly shook a few hands, posed for some pictures, and even stole a kiss from the bride before he left.
“Take good care of them, folks,” Trump told the crowd before giving Jenna Buchholtz a quick peck on the cheek, according to TMZ. – READ MORE
dailycaller.com