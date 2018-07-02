WATCH: Capital Gazette Reporter Flips The Script After CNN Host Asks Him About ‘Anti-Media Rhetoric’

A Capital Gazette photojournalist shut down CNN’s Brian Stelter after he asked if “anti-media rhetoric” could have contributed to the shooting at the newsroom.

A gunman who had a longstanding grudge against the Capital Gazette killed five people in their newsroom on Thursday. Many were quick to blame Trump’s rhetoric against “fake news” and some in the press as a motive behind the shooting. Others questioned if Trump wold re-examine his rhetoric in the wake of the shooting. – READ MORE

