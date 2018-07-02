‘You Wanna Just Ignore That’ — Chuck Todd Slaps Dem Senator Silly For Dodging Question On SCOTUS (VIDEO)

Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell dodged questions about how Democrats paved the way for Republicans to push through a conservative Supreme Court nominee during a Sunday NBC interview.

NBC’s Chuck Todd reminded Cantwell on “Meet the Press” that former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid changed the Senate rules in 2013 to allow a simple majority to confirm judges. At the time, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Reid, “you’ll regret this and you may regret it a lot sooner than you think.” – READ MORE

