‘You Wanna Just Ignore That’ — Chuck Todd Slaps Dem Senator Silly For Dodging Question On SCOTUS (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell dodged questions about how Democrats paved the way for Republicans to push through a conservative Supreme Court nominee during a Sunday NBC interview.

NBC’s Chuck Todd reminded Cantwell on “Meet the Press” that former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid changed the Senate rules in 2013 to allow a simple majority to confirm judges. At the time, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Reid, “you’ll regret this and you may regret it a lot sooner than you think.” – READ MORE

Dem Senator Dodges When Asked About Harry Reid’s Filibuster Rule
