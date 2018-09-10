    True Pundit

    WATCH: Post-Game Interview of Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers ‘Zonked on Happy Pills’ Goes Viral

    Aaron Rodgers looked really wide awake after coming back into Monday night’s NFL game after what looked like a serious leg injury.

    He was carted off the field only to return later. And some fans appear to know how Rodgers made such a quick comeback: “Happy Pills.”

    More likely, as the NFL is famous for, Rodgers “took the needle.”

    Either way, the QB wasn’t feeling any pain after the comeback win and the video posted by fans has over 3.5 million views.

