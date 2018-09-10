SHOCK: Mom of toddler watched as boyfriend poured boiling water on child; Then the 3-year-old died

According to an arrest report released Monday, Joshua Oxford, the man accused in the homicidal death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, poured hot water on the child before he died.

Cassie Smith, 20, and her 40-year-old boyfriend were arrested last Monday for their connection in the death of 3-year-old Daniel Theriot.

The arrest report said Smith told officers Oxford lost it on her son before his death. Smith described her 3-year-old son to police as having a “bad attitude,” and as being “disrespectful” toward her and Oxford lately, so Oxford spanked him over and over again.

However, according to what Smith told police, Daniel still wouldn’t listen, so Oxford turned to water to punish the child.

The report said Oxford poured water on the 3-year-old, but he still wouldn’t listen, so Oxford heated up the water on the stove before once again pouring it on the child. READ MORE:

