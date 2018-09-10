WATCH: That Time ‘Women’s Rights Freedom Fighter’ Serena Williams Allegedly Threatened to Kill a Female Line Judge at the U.S. Open (Video)

Let’s travel back to 2009 when Serena Williams threatened a female line judge, saying she would jam a tennis ball down her throat at the U.S. Open.

But wait, I thought Serena was all about furthering women’s rights.

Williams was kicked out of the U.S. Open match for the threat.

The judge said Williams threatened to kill her and jam a ball down her throat. Williams, on the video, disputes she threatened to kill the judge but audience members quickly retort; “Yes you did.”

Calling the woman a liar isn’t exactly furthering the plight of females in the workplace.

Williams just lost another U.S Open match — the WTA championship for the open — over the weekend for mouthing off to a male referee. Williams blamed the judge for being sexist and said she was targeted because she is a female tennis player.

So, what happened nine years ago?

Another phony and sore loser.

