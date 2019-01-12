WATCH: Pompeo Delivers Rip-Snorting Speech In Cairo, Eviscerates Obama

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking in Cairo, gave an amazingly comprehensive and powerful speech about the Middle East and America’s strength and commitment in which he eviscerated former President Barack Obama for his speech in Cairo in 2009, asserting, “The age of self-inflicted American shame is over.”

Pompeo stated bluntly, “Egypt has always been a land of striving. And yet at times, your aspirations and those of your brethren in the Middle East have seemed impossible to achieve. These lands witnessed convulsions from Tunis to Tehran as old systems crumbled and new ones struggled to emerge. That’s happened here, too.”- READ MORE