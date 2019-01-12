Trump team should be allowed to ‘correct’ final Mueller report, says Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani says President Trump’s legal team should be allowed to “correct” special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report before Congress or the American people get the chance to read it.

The claim, made in a telephone interview with The Hill on Thursday evening, goes further than the president’s legal advisers have ever gone before in arguing they have a right to review the conclusions of Mueller’s probe, which is now in its 20th month.

“As a matter of fairness, they should show it to you — so we can correct it if they’re wrong,” said the former New York City mayor, who is a member of Trump’s personal legal team. “They’re not God, after all. They could be wrong.”

The special counsel’s office declined to comment.

In the wide-ranging interview, Giuliani also made light of the decision by Michael Cohen — Trump’s former attorney, who was recently sentenced to three years in prison — to testify in public before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7.

“Big deal!” Giuliani exclaimed sarcastically.

He also downplayed this week’s revelation that the president’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, allegedly shared opinion poll data during the 2016 campaign with Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian citizen who had previously worked with Manafort in Ukraine and is suspected of having ties to Russia’s military intelligence unit, the GRU.

"Should he have done it? No. But there's nothing criminal about it," Giuliani said.