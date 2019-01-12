Lindsey Graham: It’s time for Trump ‘to use emergency powers to fund’ border wall

GOP South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday said he believed President Trump should utilize “emergency powers” to pay for the much-discussed border wall with Mexico.

Graham said he hopes the tactic “works” because negotiations with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the matter appear to be at a dead end.

“Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to negotiate on funding for a border wall/barrier — even if the government were to be reopened — virtually ends the congressional path to funding for a border wall/barrier,” Graham said in a statement. “It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier.”

Funding for a wall – a promise Trump routinely made on the presidential campaign – has been a sore point in negotiations to reopen the government amid the ongoing partial shutdown.

When later asked about his statement, Graham replied, “I always said it would be the last resort, we’re there.”

“There’s no pathway forward that I can see so the president believes that’s his,” he continued. “Seems to me the only way left is for him to exercise that authority. I don’t see any action in the Congress.” – READ MORE