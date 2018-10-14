WATCH: Police On Scene After Protesters Stomp ANTIFA in Street Fights and Pockets of Wild Rioting Saturday Night

“Huge brawl just happened and police came into fire less lethal rounds on people. Right-wingers were clubbing people w clubs outside of Kelly’s Olympian, way worse than NYC last night. proud Boys and Patriot prayer and Antifa just had a huge wild fight” — Mike Bivins

This story is developing out of Portland, Oregon tonight.

Huge brawl just happened and police came in to firenless lethal rounds on people. Right-wingers were clubbing people w clubs outside of Kelly’s Olympian, way worse than NYC last night. proud Boys and Patriot prayer and Antifa just had a huge wild fight pic.twitter.com/a750y2ai7J — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Mace, violence & now police in riot gear arriving as demonstrators protest in Portland. (Near SW 4th & Washington.) #fox12 #portland @PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/kGFx872NwQ — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) October 14, 2018

Tiny started pummeling a dude and then more ran up to stomp him out. Portland police in riot gear then ran up pic.twitter.com/rFAdnbSdDq — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Group just pepper sprayed. This guy said it was Antifa. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/Vh54YuDUgB — Lashay Wesley (@LashayKATU) October 14, 2018

