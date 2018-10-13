FBI agents sent back to US after ‘misconduct’ allegations involving parties, prostitutes

Numerous FBI agents sent to Asia to help combat international crime and terrorism have been ordered back to the United States amid allegations of misconduct — reportedly involving parties and prostitutes, Fox News has learned.

The allegations are linked to agents in six cities – some in East and Southeast Asia – and are related to parties and interactions with sex workers, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. Specifics about the claims were not immediately clear.

“Upon learning of these allegations of misconduct, action was taken to reassign certain personnel to non-operational roles while the allegations are reviewed,” the FBI told Fox News in a statement Friday. “All FBI employees are held to the highest standards of conduct, and allegations against any employee are taken very seriously.”

Sources told Fox News a handful of FBI personnel were sent back to the U.S. as the Department of Justice Inspector General investigated the claims.