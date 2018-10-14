Writer who rejected civility towards Trump is fired for being uncivil on social media

New York Times-bestselling author Chuck Wendig told his followers that he was fired Friday from Marvel Entertainment for being uncivil on his social media after numerous expletive-filled anti-Trump tweets.

“Today I got the call,” Wendig told his audience. “I’m fired.”

“Because of the negativity and vulgarity that my tweets bring. Seriously, that’s what Mark, the editor said. It was too much politics, too much vulgarity, too much negativity on my part.”

In one fiery tweet posted in June, Wendig tossed 8 f-bombs at Republicans over the reporting about child separations at the border. He specifically wrote, “F**k civility.”

“F**k’ em,” Wendig tweeted. “F**k Trump. F**k the GOP. F**k ICE. F**k the whole lot of’em. F**k’em up the flagpole and down the road, in and out of every restaurant, twice on Sundays and thrice on Tuesdays.”

“F**k nice,” he concluded. “F**k civility. They put kids in cages.” – READ MORE